Hawaii pediatrician outlines safety strategies for trick-or-treating

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trick or treating has gotten the green light for the 2021 Halloween season, but many keiki are still ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite that, there are ways that kids can be protected from the virus as they celebrate Halloween.

“Doing things like traveling in small groups, children wearing masks, really not allowing children to congregate at candy bowls where they’re helping themselves,” Pediatrician Dr. Amy Harpstrite said.

Spacing out candy can help, which can also protect those who will be handing them out.

“Having a table set up closer to the road or away from close contact of the owners of the house and children to you’re able to say hi but kind of definitely keeping a good 10 to 12 feet,” Dr. Harpstrite said.

Some parents are still unsure if they are going to let their kids out into the neighborhood for trick-or-treating.

“With the pandemic going on, I don’t know, that’s part of the reason I’m thinking about if we should do it or not if we are going to do it we’re just going to do it in family houses that’s it,” Honolulu parent Joey Mwaiulfil said.

One thing parents will not have to worry about is wiping down the candy before kids get their hands on it.

“In the past, people have said do I need to sanitize my children’s candy. Is it likely that it’s carrying coronavirus; we’ve learned in the last couple of years that’s not how it’s carried so that’s probably not necessary any more than your regular thing that a parent is going to look over the candy,” Dr. Harpstrite explained.

Most health officials said that vaccines won’t be eligible for five to 11-year-olds until November at the earliest. Click here for CDC holiday guidelines.