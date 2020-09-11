Hawai’i passes new bill to protect legacy musical groups

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Musicians rejoice! Governor David Ige signed “HB 1678” into law today as part of the state’s first virtual bill signing event. The bill is designed to protect legacy musical groups and artists by preventing “imposter” performers from improperly using the act’s name.

For decades, musicians have expressed frustrations over imposters who perform under the name and likeness of legacy recording groups despite having no connection or legal rights to the original band or artists.

State officials say HB 1678 will work to prevent that as the bill prohibits advertising or conducting a live musical performance through the use of a false or misleading affiliation between a performing group and a recording group.

In addition, the law authorizes the State Attorney General to take civil action if violations occur.

“This bill make will make a meaningful difference to so many of our state’s musical performers and to our economy’s entertainment sector. The key strength of this bill is its simple premise: Don’t take something that is not yours and don’t pretend to be something you’re not. Imposter performers violate both of those simple rules. This measure will put a stop to this destructive activity and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s musical heritage.” Jamie Kalani English, Senate Majority Leader

To read the full details of bill HB 1678, click here.

