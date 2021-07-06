Hawaii passes laws aimed at protecting animals from abuse, neglect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On June 7, Hawaii became the 48th state to ban animal sexual assault, taking a step forward in the fight against animal abuse.

In addition to the ban on sexual assault, the state passed two other bills that work to offer animal and animal care protections. Act 91 protects veterinarians from civil liability for rendering emergency aid to an animal and require veterinarians to report suspected animal cruelty. The law will allow animals to receive care even if an owner cannot be located.

Another measure to become law is Hawaii House Bill 416, which prohibits unsafe tethering practices and the unsupervised tethering of puppies.

“I am grateful to the bill sponsors, House and Senate leaders and our community advocates for supporting Hawaiian Humane’s commitment to enacting laws to protect the animals of Hawaii and their caretakers,” said Steph Kendrick, Public Policy Advocate for the Hawaiian Humane Society.