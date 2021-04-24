Hawaii participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

File- Box of prescription drugs turned in on National Drug Take Back Day, Kahala Mall, Hawaii, April 24, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A prescription drug take-back event was held in parts of Hawaii as part of the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 24.

Folks were encouraged to turn in their expired or unused prescription medications, no questions asked.

Officials say unused medications should be properly disposed of when they are no longer needed for various reasons, including loss of effectiveness after expiration, improper use, risk of accidental poisoning and an increased risk of others mistaking the drugs as their own.

“Well, this is really important for the community, one is because we’re concerned about public safety, we want to keep peoples homes safe so its a great time to clean out their medicine cabinet,” Department of Attorney General Community and Crime Prevention branch chief Valerie Mariano said.

“Two, we want to go ahead and ensure that prescription drugs doesn’t get into the wrong hands. And of course to keep our environment clean, there’s been cases where we’ve seen some antibiotics get into the water system,” Mariano said.

Saturday, April 24, is National Drug Take Back Day in 2021. The National Drug Take Back Day in October 2020 resulted in 985,392 pounds of collected materials, according to the DEA website.

Click here for a list of drop box locations in Hawaii that are available year-round.