Hawaii participants invited to wear blue on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, participants are encouraged to wear blue at sign-waving events being held everywhere, including across the islands.
Ho`ōla Nā Pua, a nonprofit committed to preventing sex trafficking, is leading a statewide effort to raise awareness on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
At 11 a.m., a declaration and proclamation is scheduled to be held at Honolulu Hale, with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, public officials, law enforcement and community stakeholders in attendance.
Sign-waving events will be held at the following locations between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
OAHU
- McCoy Pavilion, Ala Moana Blvd.
- In front of First Hawaiian Bank, Haleiwa Town
KAUAI
- Kauai Historic County Building, 4396 Rice St.
MAUI
- UH Maui College, 310 W. Kaahuman Ave. (near Sears)
MOLOKAI
- Texaco Kaunakaki
LANAI
- Old Dole Administration Building, 730 Lanai Ave.
BIG ISLAND
- Bay-Front St. near Kamehameha Statue
- Fronting Walmart and Denny’s on Henry St.
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
Participants are asked to meet at their locations at 2 p.m. Per COVID-19 guidelines, attendees are required to wear masks at all times and keep six feet of social distance from those outside of their households.