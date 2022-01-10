Hawaii participants invited to wear blue on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, participants are encouraged to wear blue at sign-waving events being held everywhere, including across the islands.

Ho`ōla Nā Pua, a nonprofit committed to preventing sex trafficking, is leading a statewide effort to raise awareness on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

At 11 a.m., a declaration and proclamation is scheduled to be held at Honolulu Hale, with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, public officials, law enforcement and community stakeholders in attendance.

Sign-waving events will be held at the following locations between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

OAHU

McCoy Pavilion, Ala Moana Blvd.

In front of First Hawaiian Bank, Haleiwa Town

KAUAI

Kauai Historic County Building, 4396 Rice St.

MAUI

UH Maui College, 310 W. Kaahuman Ave. (near Sears)

MOLOKAI

Texaco Kaunakaki

LANAI

Old Dole Administration Building, 730 Lanai Ave.

BIG ISLAND

Bay-Front St. near Kamehameha Statue

Fronting Walmart and Denny’s on Henry St.

Participants are asked to meet at their locations at 2 p.m. Per COVID-19 guidelines, attendees are required to wear masks at all times and keep six feet of social distance from those outside of their households.