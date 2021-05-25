Hawaii panel forecasts more tax revenue this fiscal year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Council on Revenues is sharply increasing its tax revenue forecast for the state, citing rebounding spending by residents and a growing number of tourists visiting the islands.

The council estimates general fund tax revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 will rise 5% compared to the previous 12 months. That’s up from a 2.5% decline estimated earlier.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

But revenue is still expected to come in below pre-pandemic levels.

Hawaii law requires lawmakers and the governor to base their budgets on the council’s predictions. It’s been a volatile year for Hawaii tax revenue since the coronavirus pandemic nearly shut down the tourism industry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories