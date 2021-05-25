Hawaii panel forecasts more tax revenue this fiscal year

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Council on Revenues is sharply increasing its tax revenue forecast for the state, citing rebounding spending by residents and a growing number of tourists visiting the islands.

The council estimates general fund tax revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 will rise 5% compared to the previous 12 months. That’s up from a 2.5% decline estimated earlier.

But revenue is still expected to come in below pre-pandemic levels.

Hawaii law requires lawmakers and the governor to base their budgets on the council’s predictions. It’s been a volatile year for Hawaii tax revenue since the coronavirus pandemic nearly shut down the tourism industry.