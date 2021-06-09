Hawaii Pacific University team discovers new jellyfish species off Japan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new species of jellyfish was recently identified off the coast of Japan, thanks to a team from Hawaii Pacific University (HPU).

HPU associate professor Brenden Holland and HPU graduate student Anita Harrington teamed up in summer 2020 to work DNA sequencing of the new species.

The jellyfish had actually been on exhibit for decades at two public aquariums in Japan.

Researchers assumed it was a species found off the East Coast of North America, but it was found to be a species that was never discovered before the HPU team started researching.

The jellyfish, named Tima nigroannulata, is about the size of a human hand, has a black ring around the bell with 53 tentacles.