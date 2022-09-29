HONOLULU (KHON2) — More money is going to Hawaii Pacific University to help support their Native Hawaiian and low-income undergraduate students.

HPU recently received a $3.35 million grant over five years from the U.S. Department of Education to help fund their Ho‘Okō Project.

This money will go towards enhanced support services for students earning an associate or bachelor’s degree and placed into one or more developmental courses.

“We are proud to offer our Native Hawaiian students and low-income, under-represented students the ability to receive additional support in their academic pursuits,” said Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer Walsh, Ph.D. “At HPU, we embrace our values of pono, kuleana, and aloha as representative of the spiritual, ethical, and philosophical guiding principles that support our community.”

The Ho‘Okō Project will give HPU students the opportunity for enhanced advising, tutoring, career counseling, success seminars and programmatic infrastructure.

Native Hawaiian, low-income, first-generation undergraduates who come from under-resourced and/or under-represented backgrounds will be able to benefit from the project.

These services will be offered to 200 undergraduate students, and those participating will also be eligible for free summer school tuition during their first two years of enrollment and free textbooks.

The Ho‘Okō Project grant will also fund four new full-time staff positions and four peer tutors who will provide educational support in math and writing courses.