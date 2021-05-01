Hawaii Pacific Health hosting Virtual Women’s 10K, 5K Fun Run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health is encouraging every woman to participate in its 43rd Annual Virtual Women’s 10K and 5K Fun Run that is taking place from Sunday, May 2, to Sunday, May 9.

The week-long virtual event allows participants to compete from any location at their own pace.

Participants are required to track their mileage and time through a GPS app and have until 11:59 p.m. on May 9 to upload their results. The chief operating officer of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children says she is excited to continue the tradition in a virtual format.

“The Hawai‘i Pacific Health Women’s 10K and 5K Fun Run is an annual tradition for generations of Hawai‘i women, and we’re excited that we can continue the tradition this year in a virtual format with the safety of the community in mind. Our mission is to create a healthier Hawai‘i, and the virtual format allows even more women to participate and join in our celebration of fitness and good health.” Gidget Ruscetta, Chief Operating Officer of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children

All finishers of the virtual 10K and 5K will receive a Finisher race T-shirt, commemorative medal, drawstring bag, event sticker, personalized race bib, downloadable finisher certificate and social media finisher photo overlay.

Those who complete either race can either pick-up their finisher gear or have it mailed.

The registration fee for the 10K is $50 while the 5K costs $40 to register. Registration will close at midnight on Sunday, May 2.

HMSA, Sapp Fitness, Hensel Phelps and Hyat Centric Waikiki are sponsoring the 43rd Annual Hawaii Pacific Health Virtual Women’s 10K and 5K Fun Run.

