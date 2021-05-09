Hawaii Pacific Health holds final day of annual virtual women’s run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health held its final day of the 43rd Annual Hawaii Pacific Health Virtual Women’s 10K and 5K Fun Run on Sunday, May 9. The week-long virtual event encouraged women of all ages to get active from any location.

“The Hawaii Pacific Health Women’s 10K and 5K Fun Run is an annual tradition for generations of Hawai‘i women and we’re excited that we can continue the tradition this year in a virtual format with the safety of the community in mind,” said Gidget Ruscetta, Chief Operating Officer of Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children. “Our mission is to create a healthier Hawai‘i, and the virtual format allows even more women to participate and join in our celebration of fitness and good health.”

Participants were given eight days to complete either the 10K or 5K virtual race and were required to track their mileage and time through one of the race-approved GPS apps.

Participants who finished the virtual 10K & 5K runs were able to receive:

Finisher race t-shirt

Commemorative medal

Drawstring bag

Event sticker

Personalized race bib

Downloadable finisher certificate

Social media finisher photo overlay

Awards for the top three finishers are also expected to be given.

The fun run officially concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.