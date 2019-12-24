Hawaii Open starts Thursday Local News Posted: Dec 23, 2019 / 10:33 PM HST / Updated: Dec 23, 2019 / 10:33 PM HST Courtesy Hawaii Open HONOLULU (KHON2) — The top talent in the sport of tennis will be in Hawaii for the Hawaii Open. Matches start Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center.Tennis player Misaki Doi and Hawaii Open emcee Jared Carstenn have the details. Hawaii Open starts Thursday Wet and windy weather for the islands on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day UH invasive species expert finds Coqui frog on his Manoa property Christmas eve store hours Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light to be renamed Hawaiian Electric