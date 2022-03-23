HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study ranked the states with the most and least overweight people, and Hawaii ranked in as one of the least.

WalletHub, a free credit score website, conducted a study using information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on being overweight in America.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the CDC, more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. They report rates being lower in children and adolescents but have risen within the past few decades.

Due to these numbers, the weight-loss industry is massive and is reported to be worth at least $62 billion and worth $78 billion prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the recent study, they attribute new findings by the Physical Activity Council that suggest a need for more efforts to help combat healthier lifestyles. Through their findings 74.3 million Americans aged six or older are said to be completely inactive in 2020. A lack of physical activity is a leading cause of obesity in addition to genetics, emotional instability and sleeplessness.

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Colombia across 31 metrics like sugary beverage consumption, obesity related healthcare costs and more.

Hawaii came in at 47 out of 51 for least obese states. Following Hawaii is Massachusetts, Colorado, Utah and the District of Colombia.

Through their metrics, Hawaii ranked in the top spots for lowest percent of obese adults and lowest percent of overweight children.

The study also ranked a popular snack and the average amount of calories in that dish. For example, Georgia’s popular snack is a peach pie with 320 calories per serving. In Illinois it’s a deep-dish pizza with 329 calories per serving and in Hawaii is Ahi Tuna Poke with 262 calories per serving.

Although these findings are important it is more important to get up and move frequently throughout the weeks.

Catherine Champagne is a registered dietician and recommends these easy tips if you want to start a weight loss journey.

Choose a weight loss goal that is achievable and realistic.

Evaluate the reason you want to lose weight – improved health is a good one; to look good for your class reunion, not so much.

Start tracking what you eat and drink – multiple studies suggest that self-monitoring one’s food intake is one of the best ways to lose weight because it makes you aware of the calories you consume, which is a real eye-opener for most people.

Read food labels and become knowledgeable about what is in the food you are eating.

Get enough sleep – studies show that adequate sleep is beneficial for weight loss.

Champagne also suggests starting a ‘fad diet’ can sometimes do more harm than good.

“Choosing a fad diet with a promise of quick weight loss – typically diets that are very different from your usual diet may not be tolerated in the long term (and those eliminating food groups are not good choices),” said Champagne. “We see people who have tried every diet around and continue to seek a new “fad” diet because the previous ones did not result in lasting weight loss.”

She suggests people should look at how to make their current diet healthier and begin with small changes to result in big rewards.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

“Getting rid of some of your favorite foods is not the best approach – see how to fit those into your diet plan by limiting the portion size and/or the number of times you consume that food,” said Champagne. “Finding a diet – or better yet a dietary pattern that is healthy (like the DASH or Mediterranean dietary patterns) is the best approach.”