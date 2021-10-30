Hawaii officials urge everyone to celebrate Halloween safely

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a very limited Halloween in 2020 due to COVID, many are eager to celebrate the holiday on Sunday, Oct. 31. Officials have tips to help keep everyone safe as they urge people to be cautious for the 2021 Halloween night

From ghouls and goblins to werewolves and witches, last-minute shoppers have been busy preparing for one of the spookiest nights of the year.

Honolulu resident Kahla Alexander said she figured out her costume after walking around the Halloween store for about 10 minutes.

“I saw this squirrel costume, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s pretty cool.’ And then I saw this, like, astronaut hat. I was like, ‘Why don’t I just be Sandy the Squirrel,” Alexander explained.

Many people, like Alexander, cannot wait to celebrate Halloween — especially after the COVID pandemic prohibited trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities in 2020.

“Last year I didn’t get to do much, but this year I’m feeling pretty festive,” Alexander added.

“It’s great. It’s nice to get together with friends and see all the kids have fun. It’s nice to see everyone smiling and having a great time.” Bianca Mirabal, Honolulu resident

Mililani resident Riesey Ligsay said her daughter was bored during the 2020 Halloween season.

“She knows what Halloween’s about; so she’s excited this year,” Ligsay said. “It’s only trick-or-treating. It’s not like we’re going indoors in close contact with people.”

“I heard there might be some parties to go to or some sights to see,” Alexander said. “I think I’m going to go to Waikiki.”

No matter what the Halloween plans are, officials want to make sure everyone stays safe.

Maj. Ken Quiocho of the Hawaii Police Department said people should remember to be extra akamai — or smart — about their surroundings.

“Especially the candy that kids are going to get. Make sure they check that stuff really good. Make sure everybody’s wearing some type of reflective clothing as they’re out and about trick-or-treating.” Maj. Ken Quiocho of the Hawaii Police Department

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said one of the most important things to remember is to wear a mask — a costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask. They suggested incorporating a cloth or surgical mask into a costume, as well as avoiding crowded indoor parties and making sure to wash hands before eating candy.

Police will also be patroling statewide.

“If anybody decides to do anything crazy on the world, we’re going to be out there and we’re going to be looking for him. And we’re going to be looking extra hard,” said Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department. “Because my team, we’re tired of knocking on doors and delivering news that somebody is never coming home again because someone was selfish, has been driving impaired.”

On Oahu, the Honolulu Police Department will set up barriers in Waikiki to keep crowds from walking on the road. One lane of Kalakaua Avenue will be closed between Lewers Street and Kapahulu Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.