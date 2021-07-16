Officials discuss recent videos of people touching endangered monk seals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal and state officials have been responding to several recent social media videos of people touching endangered Hawaiian monk seals.

Representatives from NOAA Fisheries and the Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources will provide a media briefing at 11 a.m. Friday about respecting marine wildlife.

This week, Gov. David Ige called the videos of visitors touching Hawaiian monk seals “absolutely unacceptable.”

The governor released the following statement.

“I’ve seen an increase in distressing videos recently of what appears to be visitors to our state touching and disturbing our endangered native Hawaiian monk seals. I want to be clear that this behavior is absolutely unacceptable. Visitors to our islands – you’re asked to respect our people, culture, and laws protecting endangered species that are found nowhere else in the world. For those who don’t, make no mistake, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” — Gov. David Ige

Anyone who sees illegal activity is asked to call the NOAA hotline at (888)-256-9840.