Hawaii officials say state taxes are still due, deny deadline extension

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite the federal government extending the tax deadline from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021, the Hawaii State Department of Taxation says it will not be following suit. The state tax deadline for the year 2020 will remain April 20, 2021.

While the law requires taxpayers to file by April 20, taxpayers are granted an automatic 6-month extension to file the return through Oct. 20 if any of these conditions are met:

The taxpayer is due a refund

The taxpayer pays the properly estimated tax amount owed by April 20.

State officials say taxpayers who are not able to pay the properly estimated tax amount owed should pay as much as they can to avoid additional interest and penalties.

Hawaii residents can file Form N-11, Hawaii Resident Income Tax Return, for free here.