Hawaii officials react to former President Trump’s acquittal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz both voted to convict former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Feb. 13, and they expressed their dismay with the results shortly after.

“Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection and sent a murderous mob to lay siege to the US Capitol,” Sen. Hirono said in a social media post. “We were all there. Sad and shameful that only 7 GOP Senators had the courage to do the right thing,”

Sen. Schatz said in a statement, “I took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I honored that oath today and voted to convict the former president.”

Political analyst Dr. John Hart says Republicans had an out with their vote.

“Many Republicans were able to dodge the issue of whether Trump was guilty or not by voting procedurally as I predicted that they did not have the power to remove someone from office that was already out of office,” Dr. Hart said.

Dr. Hart added the acquittal reaffirms the former president as the leader of the Republican Party (GOP).

“The Republican Party feels it needs Donald Trump to win back the Senate and win back the House,” Dr. Hart said. “They still are very much the party of Donald Trump.”

The Hawaii GOP says they are open to other candidates.

“The past president is not in office now and he’s not the nominee of the party, so we’re back to being neutral on candidates for the next election,” said Boyd Ready, acting chair of the Hawaii GOP.

A former Hawaii GOP candidate for the State House of Representatives in November, 2020, was Nick Ochs. Ochs was indicted for conspiracy to disrupt Congress for his role in the Capitol riot on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

“We did support Nick while he was running, we thought he was a good choice, and many of us were not at all that familiar with this so-called ‘Proud Boy’ thing and it’s turned out that it’s maybe not very admirable,” Ready said.

The Hawaii Democratic Party believes the insurrection should keep the former president from holding office again.

“Insurrection is precisely the type of charge that the founding fathers thought should disqualify somebody from being president or holding high office in this country,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Democratic Party of Hawaii chair.

There are a few ways that could still happen, according to Dr. Hart, but its unlikely.

“President Trump still could be censored,” Dr. Hart said. “They still could attempt to invoke the 14th amendment, which I do not think will work and I do not think the Republicans will support, so I do think he could run again.”