Hawaii officials provide update on coqui frog infestation in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials followed up on the coqui frog infestation in the mountains above Waimanalo.

Officials with the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) say they have caught 124 frogs at the undisclosed site.

The frogs are contained to a one-acre area, according to HDOA. Authorities believe there still may be hundreds of the amphibians in the area.

One thing that is working in the State’s favor is the environment is not perfectly suited for them. Crews will be sent out twice a month to the Waimanalo coqui infestation, partially because of budget concerns. They are still working on a plan to clear trees and conduct a spray treatment of the area.