Hawaii officials need help repairing historic window, door damaged in break-in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State is looking for qualified contractors to repair a 200-year-old window and door.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, a woman broke into the Hulihe’e Palace on the Big Island in May by shattering a window that set off alarms.

The woman tried to leave by kicking by door made of koa when staff founder her, breaking off panels in the process.

The woman was later arrested by Hawaii police after jumping over a seawall and swimming across Kailua Bay. Officials said the door and glass date back to the 1800s when King Kalakaua renovated the Palace.

The cost of the damage has not been determined.