Hawaii officials give tips on fireworks safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fireworks are a tradition on New Year’s Eve and many residents will likely be kicking off 2021 with a bang, but officials are urging everyone to remember to do it safely and follow the law.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has already had a busy month dealing with fireworks. They have received more than 2,000 fireworks-related calls since Tuesday, Dec. 1, and have issued 18 citations and made five arrests.

New Year’s Eve has looked like a warzone in recent years with illegal aerial fireworks going off across the State. Councilmember Kymberly Pine is urging residents to think twice.

“I have a friend that lost two family members because of illegal aerials that they did for years,” Pine said. “A husband and wife that left teenagers without parents because they wanted to have fun.”

She hopes people will step up and turn in people who are not obeying the law.

“This is very serious,” she said. “And I just hope that people fight for Hawaii and go after these people together.”

According to HPD, firecrackers can only be set off by those with valid permits between the hours of 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Anyone who sees illegal activity should call 911.

The fire department is asking anyone planning to set off firecrackers to remember the following safety tips: