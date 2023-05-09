HONOLULU (KHON2) — State and city leaders call it an unprecedented show of solidarity, and they want to make sure the Navy takes note.

They signed a unified statement calling on the Navy to do more with defueling the fuel tanks at Red Hill and having the community informed.

Officials say this show of force also shows that everyone is on the same page. So that will hold the Navy more accountable.

Gov. Josh Green made this statement at the Hawaii State Capitol:

“We want total transparency. We’d like to have data in a more straightforward presented manner so we can understand it as one society. We want to make sure we have absolutely clear dates about when Red Hill will be drained and we want to have a clear and comprehensive plan about the remediation of the water and the aquifer. So when you see the entirety of the government come together and make this statement it means something. It means we’re going to hold them to account.”