Hawaii offering monthly bonuses to attract airport screeners before holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii is looking to hire 100 airport screeners at its four major airports.

The screeners help check that Safe Travel requirements have been met, aside from greeting passengers.

From Thursday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 25, all airport screeners will receive an incentive bonus of $300 to $400 per month. The bonus expires on Christmas Day.

Screeners are needed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hilo and Kona international airports, Kahului Airport and Līhuʻe Airport.

“At one point, we were up to 560 screeners statewide as our employees, some of them, had previous jobs and they were being called back to their previous employer,” said Tina Scott, Roberts Hawaii director of Airport Services.

Scott added they were down to around 440 screeners as of Wednesday. They want to make sure they are fully staffed for the long lines during the holiday season.

Screeners must have the following minimum qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Customer service experience or a combination of education and experience

Fluency in English, both verbal and written

Minimum of 18 years old

Ability to work flexible shifts – weekends, evenings, holidays

Ability to adjust to changing schedules

Ability to interact professionally with all individuals – passengers, vendors, agents, clients, etc.

Basic iPhone, iPad and computer skills

“Come join our team! We take care of one another and at the same time, you know, helping to keep our islands safe from this pandemic,” Scott said.

For information on how to apply, click here or call 808-539-9414.



