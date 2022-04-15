HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Rise Foundation has partnered with over 24 local farmsteads to create food boxes for kūpuna. The nonprofit says these Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes have provided over 600 meals to the community to date.

The effort is part of the “Together We Can” campaign in honor of Hawaii County’s former mayor Billy Kenoi.

“His message stressed the importance of cherishing our kūpuna and reciprocating the care and effort they have put into the keiki (children) of the community. Especially in the midst of this pandemic, when things are so uncertain, now is the time to provide for Hawaiian elders in any way possible.” Hawaii Rise Foundation

These boxes are distributed every other week at no cost to the program recipients. They contain fruits, freshly grown veggies, nuts, coffee, starches and other healthy items. OK Farms, Kawamata Farms and Mother Natureʻs Miracle are among the local farmsteads participating.

Hawaii Rise Foundation was founded by local businesses and community leaders with a mission to help Hawaii’s vulnerable and low-income families, children and kūpuna.