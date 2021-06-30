Hawaii nonprofit leader sentenced for embezzlement, accepting bribe as city CARES Act administrator

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waianae man will spend nearly four years behind bars for embezzling more than $500,000 from a local nonprofit and for agreeing to accept a bribe in a fraudulent city CARES Act money scheme.

Hanalei Aipoalani will also have to pay full restitution to AmeriCorps and spend three more years under supervised release after prison.

Aipoalani was a longtime nonprofit executive who most recently was a City and County of Honolulu CARES program administrator.

As part of his plea, he also admitted to conspiring with his wife to get nearly $70,000 for work she didn’t do.

