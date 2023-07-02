HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local non-profit organization is on a mission to promote women in aviation and, in doing so, it is flying school supplies to neighbor islands.

The Aloha Chapter of Women in Aviation International is primarily focused on inspiring young girls to pursue careers in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Kalei Perreira, President of Women in Aviation Aloha Chapter, emphasizes the importance of supporting women in this field.

“Our goal is to encourage women to pursue careers in aviation,” Perreira stated. “The aviation industry is quite small, and the representation of women is even smaller. Of all the pilots in the US, only about 7% are women.”

Perreira, who has been involved in aviation non-profits for about four years, personally attests to the impact of such initiatives.

“Numerous scholarships have assisted me throughout my journey, and I have witnessed similar support benefiting many other women pilots in the state,” she added.

The Aloha Chapter is employing its piloting skills to conduct a school supply drive for underserved children on Molokai and Lanai. They plan to fly six planes over on July 12, aiming to gather supplies for 200 children.

“We’re hoping to reach those children on the other islands who are underserved and somewhat at risk,” Perreira explained. “They lack the services that are available on the larger islands, like Oahu, so reaching out to them and ensuring that they have the confidence to attend school with the necessary supplies is crucial.”

Perreira announced that Rainbow Helicopters in Honolulu will serve as the drop-off location for school supplies.

Located at 155 Kapahulu Pl. #197, the center will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 10. Additionally, monetary contributions can be made via Venmo and PayPal to @waialohachapter.