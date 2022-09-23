HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii non-profit called Peace Bridge have organized to surprise orphans from the Holy Family Home in Osaka, Japan with the spirit of aloha and taste of the Hawaiian Islands.

(Courtesy: Peace Bridge)

(Courtesy: Peace Bridge)

(Courtesy: Peace Bridge)

(Courtesy: Peace Bridge)

(Courtesy: Peace Bridge)

(Courtesy: Peace Bridge)

For 65 years, orphans from the Holy Family Home have received a vacation to Hawaii and were hosted by military families.

The event was organized by a group of Wolfhound soldiers, local chefs and volunteers who traveled to Japan earlier this month to surprise the children.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Since the pandemic, summer visits were canceled for the children and are expected to continue next summer in 2023 but Peace Bridge and members of the community organized a luau for the children this year to enjoy in Osaka.

Children at the Family Home were able to enjoy authentic Hawaiian cuisine prepared by three chefs from Mark Noguchi’s restaurants, fresh flower leis, gifts, Hawaiian entertainment, games and a photo booth with a Hawaiian background.

Osaka dignitaries, City Councilmembers and the Director of the Child Guidance Center for the City of Osaka also attended the celebration.

According to Peace Bridge, Mr.Inaoka was one of the orphaned children who first visited Hawaii during the trip back in 1957, was also recognized during the celebration.

“Aloha to Osaka has not only touched the 150 orphaned children at Holy Family Home, but has

also deeply impacted every participant and volunteer, further strengthening the longest military-civilian

partnership in the history of the United States Army,” said Alan Okami, president of Peace Bridge.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can visit their website for more information.