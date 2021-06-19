Hawaii news icon Robert Kekaula passes away

Hawaii news icon Robert Kekaula passed away suddenly on Saturday morning.

Kekaula’s family released the following statement through the University of Hawaii:

“We have heavy hearts this morning as our ‘ohana has lost its mighty wings. Robert Kaleimomi Kekaula passed peacefully at 8:25 a.m. surrounded by his family. He lived his life his own way and was so much to so many people. His heart was full of love for his family, sports, and most of all music.

Our wings are broken but we will fly again one day. And Robert will fly beside us and continue to guide us along the way. Mahalo to everyone who touched his life along this journey. Aloha ‘Oe to our father, partner, brother, uncle and friend. We ask for privacy as we get through this difficult time.”

Kekaula was most recently KITV’s managing editor and also served in the past as the station’s sports director and evening anchor, as well as the play-by-play voice for University of Hawaii football games for Spectrum Sports.