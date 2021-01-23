Hawaii Nature Center celebrates 40th anniversary with keiki expedition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Nature Center (HNC) welcomed keiki back to its weekend programs on Saturday, Jan. 23, as part of its 40th-anniversary celebration.

Children ranging from 3 to 5 years old were invited to go on a hike near Makiki Stream with their parents and even made crafts using materials collected from the forest.

They also learned about something fishy living in the Stream.

“We’re here to learn about fish,” said Bryan Li, program participant and father. “Right?”

“Fish, and also the water system,” said Li’s son, Bennett.

“Our kids learn a lot in school,” Bryan said. “But it’s also good for them to come here and spend time with us too. And especially during these COVID times, it’s hard to find activities that are COVID-friendly and family-friendly.”

The HNC also has events planned in February, including “Incredible Insects, Bugs & Spiders” on Saturday, Feb. 6, and “Makiki Quest — Oahu” on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Click the links above to find out more information about the events in February, or visit the HNC website to see all the events planned through May, 2021.