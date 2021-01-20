Hawaii National Guard performs security operations in Washington D.C.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii National Guard performed traffic security operations during the 59th presidential inauguration.

Approximately 200 members of the Hawaii National Guard were deployed to Washington D.C. to aid in security measures, following a violent riot on the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

At least 25,000 National Guard men and women were called to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District safety efforts.

Despite threats of violence and protests seen circulating on social media, no issues were reported throughout the event.