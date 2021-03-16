Hawaii National Guard deploying about 80 members to Washington D.C.

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – Hawaii Congressional Delegation meets with 200 National Guard members to thank them for their service in protecting the nation’s capitol on Thursday, Jan. 21, in Washington D.C. (United States Congress photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Defense announced on Tuesday, March 16, that the Hawaii National Guard (HING) will be deploying about 80 of its members to the nation’s capital to support the U.S. Capitol Police until early May, 2021.

The members will patrol specific areas and provide flexible security functions with the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.”

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recently approved a Capitol Police request to continue National Guard support in Washington through Sunday, May 23, 2021, at a force level of 2,280.

The HING sent approximately 200 Guardsmen to Washington for approximately two weeks in support of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, 2021.

About 800 Guardsman in Hawaii remain activated for COVID-19 support and the deployment of the 80 members to the nation’s capital will not affect HING COVID-19 efforts.
Almost 4,000 additional members of the Guard are scheduled to remain in Hawaii and may be called to assist with any other local disasters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

House GOP pressures Biden to resolve immigration situation

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Flood Advisory in effect for Oahu

Hawaii Restaurant Association among other organizations to submit application to City for 2 year extension to plastic ban

Hospitality, food service workers among those in Phase 1C of vaccination plan

Hawaii Unsolved Murders: Who Killed Lynn Ebisuzaki?

More Top Stories

Trending Stories