Hawaii National Guard deploying about 80 members to Washington D.C.

File – Hawaii Congressional Delegation meets with 200 National Guard members to thank them for their service in protecting the nation’s capitol on Thursday, Jan. 21, in Washington D.C. (United States Congress photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Defense announced on Tuesday, March 16, that the Hawaii National Guard (HING) will be deploying about 80 of its members to the nation’s capital to support the U.S. Capitol Police until early May, 2021.

The members will patrol specific areas and provide flexible security functions with the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recently approved a Capitol Police request to continue National Guard support in Washington through Sunday, May 23, 2021, at a force level of 2,280.

The HING sent approximately 200 Guardsmen to Washington for approximately two weeks in support of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, 2021.

About 800 Guardsman in Hawaii remain activated for COVID-19 support and the deployment of the 80 members to the nation’s capital will not affect HING COVID-19 efforts.

Almost 4,000 additional members of the Guard are scheduled to remain in Hawaii and may be called to assist with any other local disasters.