Hawaii National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. ahead of Biden inauguration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An estimated 200 members of the Hawaii National Guard will be deployed to Washington D.C. to aid with security measures ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Governor Ige made the announcement to send national guardsmen after the National Guard Bureau requested additional aid in the area.

“The Hawai‘i National Guard is prepared to support the effort in Washington, D.C., to ensure a peaceful transition of power and a smooth Inauguration Day following a free and fair election. I thank our Guard members for their dedication to protecting our democracy during these challenging times, ” said Gov. Ige.