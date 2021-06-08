Hawaii National Bank consolidating Kahului, Kihei locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii National Bank will consolidate its Maui branches in Kahului and Kihei into one branch in Kahului on South Puunene Avenue.

The new Kahului location is across South Puunene Avenue from the current branch and will open on Monday, June 14.

Hours at the new Kahului Branch will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. There will also be a Kupuna Hour from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our new Maui Branch is part of Hawaii National Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance the in-branch banking experience. We are pleased to offer an efficient and inviting space along with our industry-leading service.” Bryan Luke, Hawaii National Bank president and CEO

The Hawaii National Bank location in Kihei closed on Jan. 8 and the current Kahului location will close on Friday, June 11. All operations and customer accounts on Maui are being transferred to the new branch without interrupting bank services.

The new 1,800-square-foot Kahului Branch features a private conference room, safe deposit boxes, a 24/7 ATM, ample parking and a night depository. The new branch will be located at 53 South Puunene Ave., Suite 101.

Click here for more information about all Hawaii National Bank locations and hours. Customers can call the Kahului Branch at (808)-877-7575 with any questions.