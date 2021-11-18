Hawaii narrows down selection of developers for new Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State has narrowed down its selection of developers for the new Aloha Stadium.

The three developers have been notified that a request for proposals will be issued on Dec. 15. The developers will then have to submit designed and priced proposals.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Then a committee will evaluate those proposals and recommend their choice to the state.

“One of our limitations of our existing stadium was just the inability to host a wide variety of events,” said Aloha Stadium Manager Ryan Andrews. “So this stadium will specify a requirement for a field that can accommodate international soccer, international rugby as well.”

Construction of the new stadium will begin in early 2023. The stadium portion of the project takes up about 25 acres of the Halawa site.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The 73 remaining acres are designated for real estate, which will include homes, hotels, retail and commercial facilities.