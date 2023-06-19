HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Make Music Day, every kind of musician, professional and amateur, will pour onto streets, parks, plazas, restaurants and lanais to share their music with friends and strangers.

Held every year on June 21 in over 1,000 cities and 120 countries, the idea behind the worldwide music celebration was for people to enjoy free music everywhere in towns and cities.

Here in Hawai’i, events featuring live music will be held on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, the Big Island and for the first time this year, Kauai.

The vision of Make Music Hawaii, a chapter of Make Music Day, is to elevate local musicians through the community: “All kine music. All kine people. All kine places.”

Mililani-based singer/songwriter J. Lyn joined KHON2 News to discuss the free events.

“Think about music festivals, gatherings, collaborations, showcases. It’s all about music, it’s all about music creation. Live performances throughout. And it’s free,” said J. Lyn, who will be performing a set at the Buffalo Wild Wings location at Pearl Highlands Center.

Expect her to sing her song “Don’t Break Your Heart,” co-written by Jake Shimabukuro.

For more information on Make Music Day, head here.