HONOLULU (KHON2) — Relle Lum is a working mom on Maui.

She’s got more than 72,000 followers on Instagram and she creates delicious recipes.

That’s got the attention of a prestigious cooking show.

Lum is one of nine contestants on The Great American Recipe on PBS.

Season 2 premieres Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m.