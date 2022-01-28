Military spouse wants to gather donations for baby items thrown out due to contaminated water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials continue to investigate how civilians have been impacted by the Navy’s petroleum-contaminated water as a result from the leakage at the Red Hill fuel facility.

The Department of Health continues to advise people to avoid using the Navy water system for drinking, cooking, oral hygiene and cleaning. As a result, families had to get rid of supplies used by the contaminated water. One military spouse is now taking action to gather donations and raise awareness.

Representatives with the Hawaii Market said they were approached by a military spouse who was affected by the water contamination and happened to be a March of Dimes, NICU Family Support recipient. March of Dimes, Hawaii Market is working to gather baby and mom items that may have been thrown out.

They are currently looking for these items:

Bottles

Bottle brushes

Baby baths

Pacifiers

Preemie bottles

Teething toys

Toothbrushes

Flatware (utensils)

Bottle nipples (200)

Breast pumps (20)

“Our purpose was to use the network and resources that we have, to ensure that these families are provided with what they need, and most importantly, to elevate their voices. What they are going through is heartbreaking,” said Courtney-Taylor Caranguian, Manager, Maternal & Infant Health Initiatives. “On top of the pandemic, many of them have been displaced from their homes, told to get rid of plastic items that were washed in the water, and are not able to use their faucet water.”

March of Dimes is a nonprofit that leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies.

“Therefore, this is a priority of ours to make sure these families are taken care of, and have access to safe and clean water and materials,” said Caranguian.

To donate, email ccaranguian@marchofdimes.org. Donations must be made by Feb. 11.