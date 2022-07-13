HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is not a presidential year election, but with the governor, lieutenant governor and all legislative seats up for grabs, hundreds of candidates are counting on the public’s vote.

State Elections Officer Scott Nago said voter registration is up from 2020.

Nago said, “From the last 2020 general election, that’s about 18,000 more. So it’s a slight increase from the last general election.”

Approximately 850,000 people have registered to vote, compared to 832,466 in 2020, of which 69.6% turned out to vote.

But historically, Midterm Elections see less turnout.

The Hawaii Republican Party chairman Lynn Finnegan said there are many issues people are taking into account when deciding to vote.

Finnegan said, “I don’t know that the midterms will surpass the voter turnout that happened in 2020. We just know what the capability of the voter turnout can be.”

Nago said it is tough to predict voter turnout but said 2020 had specific issues driving people to the ballot box, such as COVID restrictions and a contentious presidential election.

Nago said, “COVID did affect a lot of people’s lives. Therefore, they decided, if their life is affected by government, you’re going to decide to vote.”

Finnegan said candidates on the ground are hearing mostly about kitchen table issues.

Finnegan continued, “They’re struggling with making choices between staying with family in Hawaii, or fleeing to somewhere else where it’s affordable.”

Some voters said they care about crime issues, the cost of food and gas, as well as transparency by elected officials.

Wahiawa Resident Jose Monroy said, “I would like to see accountability in our government officials and transparency I guess is the term they use, and I would like to see our government run more smoothly without all these unnecessary issues that come up about honesty.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Hawaii chairman said the repeal of Roe v. Wade could sway voters, especially young adults.

Registered voters should get their ballots in the mail by Tuesday, July 26, and filled-out ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Anyone still holding on to their ballot close to election day should drop it off at a ballot box.