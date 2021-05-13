Hawaii middle school student selected as Doodle for Google state winner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A student from Dole Middle School has been selected as the Doodle for Google winner for the state of Hawaii.

The drawing itself was titled “Resilient Roots.” The student, whose identity has not yet been revealed, had this to say about the work of art:

“My strength and resilience come from my family and Filipino identity. Filipino culture is rooted in hardwork, resilience, and an optimistic outlook in life. I’ve incorporated the sampaguita and bamboo which are prevalent symbols in my culture; and drawings of my family because I’m grateful for how they’ve raised me.” Hawaii grade 8-9 Google Doodle winner

The google doodle will now go on to compete against doodle submissions from other states in the Grades 8-9 category.

The winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 tech package for the winner’s school and their doodle will be displayed on Google for a day.

To help the Hawaii student become a national finalist, click here.