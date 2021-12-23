Hawaii men’s basketball falls to South Florida in Diamond Head Classic consolation semifinals

Hawaii guard Noel Coleman (4) shoots over the Vanderbilt defense in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to South Florida 76-69 in the Diamond Head Classic Consolation semifinals at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

Hawaii drops to 4-6, while USF improves to 5-6.

After falling to Vanderbilt in the DHC quarterfinals, Hawaii fell to the Bulls and are in the tournament’s seventh place game for only the second time in program history.

Noel Coleman led the ‘Bows in scoring for the second night in a row, finishing with 22 points.

Hawaii will conclude the tournament on Christmas against Northern Iowa in the seventh place game at 10:30 a.m.