Hawaii measure that would waive City fees for centenarians passes second reading

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Growing old can be rewarding in more ways than you’d expect. A new measure is aiming to waive City-related fees for Oahu’s centenarians, people who are 100-year-old or older.

A second reading was passed on Wednesday.

Fees include riding the bus or rail, access to the Honolulu zoo, general use of City park facilities and more. If approved, centenarians would not have to pay to access these services.

Instead, they would be issued a City payment card marked with a “Centenarian medallion” that allows them to get certain waivers.