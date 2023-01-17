HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo community on Hawaii Island is still reeling over the stabbing deaths of beloved business owners.

Police said Jeff and Carla Takamine were found at their Makalika Street home on Monday, Jan. 16 as family members restrained the suspect — identified by police as the couple’s own grandson.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has not wrapped his head around the alleged killings. Roth shared a photo that he took with the couple and said he might not be mayor if it was not for Carla.

“I probably wouldn’t be where I am now, you know, if it wasn’t for her just coming up and talking to me during my first election,” Roth said, “her support was just everything.”

Roth said the Takamines were some of the most thoughtful and generous people he had ever met.

“Every time I would go over, to visit, they always wanted to give something; and you know, they never would ask for anything,” Roth said.

“Carla was very spiritual; and she used to say that this is not her business, this is God’s business.” Mitch Roth, Hawaii County Mayor

According to Big Island police, twenty-one-year-old Joshua Ho — identified as the Takamine’s grandson — was being restrained by family members when officers arrived. Charges against Ho were not filed as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Police said a 28-year-old man also suffered injuries to his head during the incident, the 28-year-old was later released from the hospital.

The Domestic Violence Action Center said family violence is not restricted to fights between couples or parents hitting keiki.

“Especially when I think of what recently happened, we don’t know the details of that but when I think about older victims and I think about how much more vulnerable they are to power and control and fear,” said Ella Mojica, Domestic Violence Action Center community services vice president. “Many people often, maybe it’s just not in the forefronts of their mind when they think about domestic violence.”

Mojica said one sign to look out for in kupuna is increased isolation — like an unwillingness to go to the doctor.

“Especially with our kupuna, I think that we all have a responsibility as members of this community to educate ourselves about the issue,” Mojica said. “So when you see something, you can say something.”

Mayor Roth’s full statement is below:

“It is with deep sadness and hurt that I’ve learned of the unexpected deaths of Uncle Jeff and Aunty Carla Takamine — both of whom I’ve been blessed to call friends. They were two of the most generous, giving and caring people I’ve ever known; and I join in the grieving of many throughout our community who have had the privilege to be touched by their warmth and aloha. Through that warmth, I ask that we hold the Takamine family in our thoughts as they go through a time of great hurt, sadness and healing. In hard times, our community comes together; and I trust that we will continue to rally around the Takamines as they deal with this tragic incident.” Mitch Roth, Hawaii County Mayor

“I would just encourage people to support the Takamine family during this very, very difficult time. Keep them in your prayers and in your thoughts,” Roth said.