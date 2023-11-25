HONOLULU (KHON2) — The daughter of a 63-year-old Hawaii man said her family faces tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of medical bills. This is after her father went through a medical emergency during a layover in South Korea, which has left him stuck in an ICU overseas.

June Ruan said her dad, Hua Tian “Tim” Ruan moved to Hawaii from China in 2003. They planned a trip for Wednesday, Nov. 8 back to his home country to visit his siblings for the first time in 10 years, except they did not make it to China.

Something unexpected happened during their layover in South Korea.

“My dad wasn’t able to breathe, so we need to seek for immediate medical help,” said June Ruan, Tim’s daughter. “That’s why he’s in the ICU, Korea.”

Tim is currently hospitalized in Inha University Hospital as he battles pneumonia and relies on a ventilator to breathe. He has Medicaid, but there are issues outside of the U.S.

“In Korea, we are foreigners to them, we are American citizens. So, we don’t have the insurance in Korea,” June said. “It’s about $3,000 daily in the ICU right now.”

Doctors gave June options to bring her dad back home, the first is an air ambulance that costs about $40,000. Their other option is a private medical escort plane.

“But that is at least like $120,000,” June said. “We’re just like normal people, like it’s really hard for us to come up with that money. We feel that we can not help him much.”

June’s boyfriend, Andy Truong, flew over from Oahu to provide support and said the Ruan’s were not prepared for an extended stay in Korea.

“China, I think it’s like 60 degrees; here, in Korea, it’s 25. So, to go from 75 to 25, they really did not prepare to come and live here for the next month or two,” Truong said.

June said she did not want to open up to anyone at first.

“The thing is, dad is still in critical condition after this, 16, 17 days,” June said.

Andy and June created a GoFundMe to lessen the burden of their mounting medical bills.

“Our circle, the group of people we know is very limited, that’s why we decided that we have to go to the news and hope that people can help us out,” June said.

More information and ways to get in touch with the Ruan’s can be found here.

The Ruan’s are also hoping to connect with a translator who can help them navigate the Korean medical system and mentioned that they are open to speaking with anyone who has been in a similar situation with a loved one who became ill while overseas.