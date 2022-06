HONOLULU (KHON2) — All it took for one gambler from Hawaii was a $1 bonus bet on his first game of Pai Gow Poker at a Las Vegas hotel to help celebrate his 21st birthday right.

Shaelo was with his family at the California Hotel and Casino early in June when he won.

Courtesy of Boyd Gaming.

According to Boyd Gaming Corporation, Shaelo’s birthday brought him luck when he hit a five aces hand, winning him a jackpot totaling $40,671.