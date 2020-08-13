Hawaii man wanted in connection to kidnapping, robbery, firearms offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public’s help is needed in locating 34-year-old Herbert Figueroa, Jr.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department, Figueroa is wanted for a $300,000 warrant arrest for kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and three firearms offenses. The suspect has 14 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

Police say that he is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Latest Stories on KHON2