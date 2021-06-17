Hawaii man sentenced to more than 24 years for drug trafficking, money laundering conspiracies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 39-year-old Justin Wilcox, of Kailua, Hawaii was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison on Thursday, June 17, for the roles he played in conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine and to commit money laundering.

Wilcox was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 295 months — 24.58 years — and 240 months — 20 years — and also received five- and three-year terms of supervised release after imprisonment that are to be served concurrently.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to information presented in court and court documents, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Judith Phillips said, “Wilcox was the Oahu leader and organizer of the drug conspiracy which operated in Hawaii and involved more than five members with drugs supplied by a Las Vegas, Nevada source.”

Wilcox was found responsible for the possession and distribution of 3,880 grams of pure methamphetamine and 1,393 grams of cocaine by the sentencing court.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii, “the court found that Wilcox utilized his Kailua clothing company, ‘Armed and Dangerous,’ as a front business to launder cash drug proceeds.” Wilcox was ordered to pay $127,000 in forfeiture using money he obtained through drug trafficking activities.

Federal law enforcement agents seized 8.4 kilograms (18.52 pounds) of methamphetamine, 1.39 kilograms (3.06 pounds) of cocaine, $160,000 in cash, two firearms and ammunition during their investigation of Wilcox.

Wilcox had previously pled guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii.

Eight individuals were convicted for participating in the drug conspiracy and officials say a ninth man was also convicted of related drug charges. All nine individuals received prison sentences of 41 months or greater and five of them, including Wilcox, received sentences longer than 10 years.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigations Division were involved in the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Inciong and Michael Albanese prosecuted the case.