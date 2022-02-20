Hawaii man reaches Great Aloha Run goal after father’s sudden passing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a normal year runners would be gearing up for the annual President’s Day tradition of running 8.15 miles from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium, but once again this year’s Great Aloha Run has gone virtual.

The race started on Feb. 18 and will continue until Feb. 21. On Monday, GAR will have its last run at Aloha Stadium as reconstruction for the stadium is set to begin in the near future.

“The other day, we went to Aloha Stadium just to check out the facilities for the drive-thru,” GAR Co-Founder & President Carole Kai Onouye said. “What happened was, I got so emotional I started to cry because it has so many wonderful times at the Great Aloha Run,”

It doesn’t take a stadium to bring back memories. Shawn Leon-Guerrero built a bond with his dad Kenneth through running the 8.15 miles stride by stride together beginning back in 1997.

“Over the years, we did it, you know, ’98, ’99, 2000, fours years in a row. And he got really, really good at running. And it was awesome. So running kind of became the thing that we did together from when I was a teenager and until young adulthood.” Leon-Guerrero said.

Kenneth unexpectedly passed away last week Sunday.

“It’s crazy because two days earlier, I was talking with him about doing the run and I was like, ‘hey, Dad, I think I can break an hour this year.’ And he was like, ‘yeah boy, you got this’ and he was excited for me to do that,” Leon-Guerrero said.

Leon-Guerrero turned to running to cope and gained enough courage to run the race on Saturday.

“Running is what got me through this week, dealing with his death, and it’s the only thing that kind of kept me sane this past weekend and so I still wanted to do it and try to break an hour for him,” Leon-Guerrero said.

Shawn did just that, coming in at 58 minutes and 20 seconds. It wasn’t on the road to Aloha Stadium, but maybe a path more special for Leon-Guerrero and Kenneth through East Honolulu.

“I felt when I was doing the run, I felt like he was there with me because the cool thing about it being virtual was I got to run on the streets that I ran with him on over 5,000 miles probably,” Leon-Guerrero said. “And so it felt like he was there with me. I could feel his spirit with me, coaching me through, and when the going got hard it was awesome.”

This year registered runners like Leon-Guerrero said can still celebrate with a drive-thru on Monday.

“Registration is still open. So there’s time to still get involved and be a part of the giving,” GAR Event Coordinator Claire Nakamura said.

Monday is the final day to register. Onouye said that they’re negotiating for a new site in 2023, while Leon-Guerrero said he’ll continue participating in the GAR to honor Kenneth.