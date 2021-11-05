Hawaii man may face 42 years in prison for allegedly submitting false info to conduct radiation tests, bank fraud

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation of four automakers that have signed on with California in a deal to toughen tailpipe emissions standards. In July, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW reached a deal with California to abide by standards that are tougher than those preferred by the Trump administration. The standards are closely linked with fuel economy requirements. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Hawaii man was charged with allegedly violating the Atomic Energy Act (AEA), providing false statements to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), as well as bank fraud and blocking NRC proceedings.

If Mark Kazee, 57, is convicted of the alleged charges, he may face up to 42 years in prison.

“Individuals who use radioactive material for commercial purposes must have the appropriate credentials and training to protect the user and the public,” said Administrator David C. Lew of NRC Region I. “The NRC does not tolerate willful violations of its safety requirements and demands that licensees and their employees act with integrity and communicate with candor.”

Kazee had worked in the materials and equipment testing industry for more than 30 years where he was both an inspector and supervisor of those who used industrial radiography. Officials noted that industrial radiology is “the process of using a radiation source and a specialized camera to examine materials below the surface to check for flaws.”

Around December 2016, Kazee became a regional manager for a testing company in Hawaii. He apparently devised a plan to take over the business by taking his employer’s equipment and personnel. Kazee allegedly set up two companies — APINDE and Hawaii Testing & Technology (HTT) — as part of this take-over plan.

Officials reported in 2018 Kazee, with his two businesses, apparently tried to do non-destructive testing in states that the NRC maintains jurisdiction. In order to do so, he needed a radiographic camera and a “materials” license from the NRC. One of the requirements of having this license is a trained Radiation Safety Officer (RSO) — which Kazee also did not have. Regardless, he apparently falsely claimed in an application for the license that he had a qualified RSO and other requirements.

When the NRC questioned Kazee about his application, he allegedly continued to give more false information about training and qualifications. The NRC then granted him the license, and Kazee ordered a camera containing radioactive material. Officials also said the NRC then opened an investigation after being made aware of concerns of the information in Kazee’s license application.

Then, in January 2019, officials added that Kazee apparently stole a radiographic camera containing iridium-192 and depleted uranium radioactive source material from his employer — while still employed — and had his HTT employees use it. They used it for industrial radiography but did not record the transfer of radioactive sources required by law.

At the same time, Kazee applied to the Bank of Hawaii for HTT with false information in order to obtain a line of credit.

“Radiography is a marvelous technology, and when it is used with proper safeguards, it increases safety and improves lives,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Kazee’s first initial court appearance is yet to be scheduled, but if he is convicted, he may face up to 42 years in prison.