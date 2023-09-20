HONOLULU (KHON2) — Weighing in at almost 50 lbs, a taro grown on the Big Island has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the heaviest taro.
Clarence Medeiros Jr. has been farming taro for over 50 years and he said it’s the largest taro he has ever seen. The taro weighs a record-breaking 49.97 pounds and was grown in Captain Cook.
The seasoned Kona farmer said he achieved the remarkable feat without using any fertilizers.
Medeiros gives credit to his fellow Kona farmers who have continued to practice traditional and sustainable methods to cultivate indigenous crops like kalo and ulu.
Medeiros’ kalo was verified on Feb. 21, 2022, and the type of kalo it’s called is lehua pake.