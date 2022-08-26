Koa Kaakimaka guilty as charged (Courtesy: Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In June 2018, a man recorded a 15-year-old girl taking a shower without her consent, according to the Hawaii County prosecutor’s office.

Officials said that Koa Kaakimaka, a 26-year-old Honokaa man was found guilty for felony of violation of privacy in the first degree on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Kona Circuit Court.

He was charged back in March 2021.

Kaakimaka is scheduled for sentencing on Monday, Oct. 17.

Violation of privacy in the first degree is punishable by a maximum of five years and is a class C felony.

Kaakimaka is also required to register as a sex offender.

“I’m hopeful that this verdict will cause people to think twice before they victimize

children,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.