Hawaii man decorates Halloween house to raise money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital: ‘I decorate for the kids’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii man is hoping that his spooky decorated house can help kids have a good time on Halloween night, as well as help those who are in need.

People who own the 12-foot skeletons that can be purchased at Home Depots nationwide have come together to raise money for St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Kelson Warford will be representing Hawaii in a fundraiser for a program called ‘Skeletons for St. Jude.’

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

He hopes that the loss of his own daughter will help other keiki like her. For more information and/or to donate, click here.

“I have a lot of respect for everything that St. Jude’s does. I’m sure my daughter might have been with St. Jude for quite a while, but we ended up losing my daughter,” Warford said.

“So, that’s one of the reasons why this is. I decorate for the kids. I love getting the little kids that come around the neighborhood and they’re like, ‘I love your Halloween’ or ‘you got the best house ever,’ and I was like it’s all for you guys. It’s all for the kids.” Kelson Warford, hawaii man hosting Skeleton’s for St. Jude’s at his home.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Warford’s home is located at Halsey Terrace on base. So far, the program has raised more than $100,000 across the U.S.