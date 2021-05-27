Hawaii man charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking father with machete

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police charged 30-year-old Jason Benkosky, of Puna with felony assault after Benkosky allegedly attacked his father with a machete on Wednesday, May 26.

Police responded after a call reported the incident had occurred at a Pahoa business at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a 62-year-old man had multiple lacerations on his arms, hands and head. The injured man identified his son, Benkosky, as the alleged attacker and informed police that he was at his residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision.

Police responded to the Paradise Park residence and arrested Benkosky without incident Wednesday. Benkosky was held at a police cellblock while detectives continued to investigate.

Benkosky was charged with first- and second-degree assault on Thursday, May 27, after detectives conferred with prosecutors.

His bail has been set at $35,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 28.

Benkosky’s father was reportedly transported to Hilo Medical Center for injuries that were considered as “serious bodily injury,” according to Hawaii Island police.